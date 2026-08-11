Tamil Nadu: Rs 2.14 lakh cr own tax revenue projection below previous SOTR

CHENNAI: The TVK-led government has projected a moderate increase in State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) for the current financial year 2026-27, compared to the growth recorded during the previous DMK regime.
Finance and Development Minister N Marie Wilson said in the Assembly that the SOTR had registered a 19% increase during the DMK regime and was estimated at Rs 2.29 lakh crore in the Interim Budget.
However, the actual SOTR stood at around Rs 1.92 lakh crore, the minister said.
For the current financial year, the TVK-led government has projected Rs 2.14 lakh crore under the SOTR category, indicating a relatively moderate revenue projection compared to the earlier estimate.
Minister Marie Wilson will reply on Wednesday to the debates on the General Budget, which were held over the past three days in the Assembly.