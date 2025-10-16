Will move SC to appoint state IPS officers to observe CBI probe: Stalin

CHENNAI: With DMK allies including Congress demanding to appoint Tamil Nadu police officials to monitor the CBI enquiry into the Karur stampede incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that his government would consult legally and would approach the Supreme Court in this regard.

The apex court on October 13, directed the CBI to investigate the recent Karur stampede during a rally organised by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in which 41 persons died.

The Supreme Court also said that the former apex court Judge Justice Ajay Rastogi will monitor the probe along with two IPS officers from Tamil Nadu cadres, who should not be natives of the state.

During the call attention motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the legislators from Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI and CPM expressed concern over the Supreme Court's order with regard to appointing IPS officers to monitor the CBI probe into the Karur tragic incident.

The members also requested Chief Minister Stalin to take up the issue with the Supreme Court to appoint IPS cadres, who are native of Tamil Nadu.

During his turn, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai claimed that several IPS officers, who were native of Tamil Nadu, were serving across the country and the state government should approach the apex court.

While intervening, Stalin said the state will take legal advice from the experts and would definitely approach the Supreme Court in this regard.