Will join front capable of unseating DMK, power-sharing talks after polls: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said the party will decide on power-sharing only after the 2026 Assembly election, while indicating that it will align with any front capable of defeating the DMK, making his poll priorities clear.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Anbumani did not rule out the possibility of a coalition government after the polls. However, he declined to comment on whether the PMK would join the AIADMK, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), or lead a separate fourth front. “There is still time. It is too early to talk about alliances,” he said.

Anbumani also refused to address questions about internal rifts within the PMK or the reported differences with his father and party founder S Ramadoss.

Sharing his experiences from the 108-day reclaiming rights rally conducted between July 25 and November 9 across the State, Anbumani said several issues raised during the campaign had been addressed, while the PMK would continue to pressure the government on unresolved demands.

Clarifying that he holds no personal grudge against the DMK government, Anbumani referred to two books released by the PMK detailing the status of the ruling party’s election promises and investment inflows. “Only 8.5% of the committed investments have actually come to Tamil Nadu. We have published these as documents. Concerned ministers must respond. I am ready for a debate—are they?” he challenged.