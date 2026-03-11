Will hear case if PIL filed, says Madras HC on Madurantakam minor rape

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stated that it would take up for hearing the issue relating to the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Madurantakam, if a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is filed in this regard.
According to reports, a 17-year-old boy from Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district was taking two of his teen female friends on a two-wheeler to drop them at their homes when two men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, chased them and sexually harassed a minor girl. In a similar incident in Krishnagiri district, a 40-year-old man identified as M Periyanayagam, of Sesurajapuram, serving as a branch secretary of the youth wing of the DMK, was arrested in February under the Pocso Act.
Citing these incidents and stating that such sexual harassment offences have been increasing in Tamil Nadu in recent times, Advocate AP Suryaprakasam made an urgent mention before the Bench headed by the Chief Justice, seeking directions for the court to take suo motu cognisance of the issue and initiate appropriate action.
After hearing the submission, the Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan observed that if a PIL supported by relevant documents is filed in connection with these incidents, the court would consider taking up the matter for hearing.