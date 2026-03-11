Chennai

14-year-old girl gang-raped near Maduranthakam; one suspect detained

The incident has triggered shock in the region, and police said further investigation is underway
Arrest-representative image
Arrest-representative image Jancy Rani
Updated on

CHENNAI: Police have detained a suspect and launched a search for another accused in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district. Special teams have been formed to trace the remaining accused, police said.

The survivor was initially taken to a government primary health centre in Poonchery with the help of locals and later referred to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Doctors alerted the police, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

According to a media report, a 17-year-old boy from the Maduranthakam area had travelled to Marina Beach in Chennai along with two friends, a 14-year-old girl studying in Class 9 from the Tambaram area and another 16-year-old girl.

Later that night, the trio were returning on a two-wheeler towards a village near Maduranthakam. Police said two unidentified men allegedly followed them on another motorcycle.

While passing through a forest stretch near Athivakkam, the rider reportedly lost control and the vehicle fell. The suspects allegedly chased away the boy and the 16-year-old girl and took the 14-year-old girl to a nearby lake area where she was sexually assaulted.

The incident has triggered shock in the region, and police said further investigation is underway.

Maduranthakam
minor
Suspect Arrested
Gangrape

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in