14-year-old girl gang-raped near Maduranthakam; one suspect detained

CHENNAI: Police have detained a suspect and launched a search for another accused in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district. Special teams have been formed to trace the remaining accused, police said.
The survivor was initially taken to a government primary health centre in Poonchery with the help of locals and later referred to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Doctors alerted the police, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.
According to a media report, a 17-year-old boy from the Maduranthakam area had travelled to Marina Beach in Chennai along with two friends, a 14-year-old girl studying in Class 9 from the Tambaram area and another 16-year-old girl.
Later that night, the trio were returning on a two-wheeler towards a village near Maduranthakam. Police said two unidentified men allegedly followed them on another motorcycle.
While passing through a forest stretch near Athivakkam, the rider reportedly lost control and the vehicle fell. The suspects allegedly chased away the boy and the 16-year-old girl and took the 14-year-old girl to a nearby lake area where she was sexually assaulted.
The incident has triggered shock in the region, and police said further investigation is underway.