Will face case legally; come out clean, says ex-TN min Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Exiting Puzhal Central Prison after 471 days of incarceration as an under trial in the money laundering case related to the cash for job scam, former DMK minister V Senthilbalaji thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for showing faith in him and said that he would face the politically motivated case legally and come out clean.

Talking to reporters outside Puzhal central prison where he was offered a rousing reception by party men, including DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi who received him, Senthil Balaji said, “I would like to convey my life-time thanks to the CM for the confidence he reposed in me. I also like to thank our youth wing secretary minister Udhayanidhi.”

Asked about his exit from the prison in the case, Balaji said, “The case registered against me was a bogus one. It was foisted due to political animosity. I will face the case legally in the court of law and prove that I am innocent.” Asked about his plans, a reticent Balaji said that he would visit the hospital for a couple of days for check-up and speak after that. Shortly thereafter, Senthilbalaji paid floral tributes at the memorials of Anna and Karunanidhi in Marina where he was accompanied by senior minister K Ponmudi.

Balaji could likely meet chief minister M K Stalin upon the latter’s return from Delhi where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek funds for CMRL phase-II and education department.