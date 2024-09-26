Begin typing your search...

    Post bail, ex-TN Minister Senthil Balaji walks out of Puzhal prison

    ByPTIPTI|26 Sept 2024 2:31 PM GMT
    DMK leader V Senthil Balaji (Thanthi TV) 

    CHENNAI: Hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case, former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji was released from the Puzhal prison here on Thursday.

    The bail order ended his 471-day incarceration, as Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport minister in an earlier AIADMK regime.

    While his multiple bail pleas were rejected by a local court in Chennai and the Madras High Court during this period, the apex court granted him the relief on Thursday, while putting onerous bail conditions.

    DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi and other party functionaries received Balaji when he walked out of the prison to a rapturous welcome by his supporters, who had thronged in huge numbers to receive him.

    They showered flower petals on Balaji and raised slogans hailing him.

    Senthil BalajiDMKSenthil Balaji BailPuzhal PrisonED Arrest
    PTI

