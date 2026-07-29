Will CM Vijay act on MLA attacking journalists: AIADMK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday condemned the alleged attack on journalists by TVK MLA G Kapil in Sholinghur, Ranipet district, while they were covering a news event, and demanded action against those responsible.
In a social media post, the Opposition party recalled a statement made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay when he assumed office, in which he had warned party members against misusing power.
"If you think that because we are in power, our party cadres can act beyond limits, I will not sit idle and watch," Vijay said, but what we are seeing is the contrary, AIADMK alleged.
Referring to the Chief Minister's earlier remarks, the AIADMK questioned what action he would take against the MLA over the alleged assault on journalists.
The party alleged that the incident reflected the "arrogance of power" of the ruling TVK government.
The AIADMK also demanded that the injured journalists be provided proper medical treatment and that appropriate action be initiated against those responsible for the attack.