Journalists on duty allegedly attacked by TVK Sholingur MLA, Chennai Press Club demands action

The Press Club alleged that Sholingur MLA Kapil, along with the individuals accompanying him, brutally assaulted the two journalists while they were gathering news.

It further claimed that the incident took place in the presence of Sholingur Assistant Police Inspector Munir Pasha, who allegedly failed to prevent the attack and provide immediate protection to the journalists.

Chennai Press Club calls for strict legal action against journalists' assault

The Club said the attack on journalists carrying out their professional duties amounted to a "direct assault on media freedom and democratic principles."

It further urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to direct the police to arrest all those involved, including MLA Kapil, register cases under appropriate stringent legal provisions, including attempt to murder, and take necessary action.

They also sought registration of cases relating to destruction of evidence over the alleged seizure of the journalists mobile phones, deletion of news footage, obstruction of news gathering and interference in media work.