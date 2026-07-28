Journalists on duty allegedly attacked by TVK Sholingur MLA, Chennai Press Club demands action

CHENNAI: The Chennai Press Club has strongly condemned the alleged assault on two journalists by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA G Kapil and others in Sholingur, Ranipet district, and demanded immediate action against those involved, including the MLA.
According to an X post by the Chennai Press Club, the incident occurred when Dinamalar reporter Kalyanasundaram and Dinakaran reporter Aranganathan were attempting to film an attack carried out by a group of individuals inside a shop in Sholingur.
The Press Club alleged that Sholingur MLA Kapil, along with the individuals accompanying him, brutally assaulted the two journalists while they were gathering news.
It further claimed that the incident took place in the presence of Sholingur Assistant Police Inspector Munir Pasha, who allegedly failed to prevent the attack and provide immediate protection to the journalists.
Chennai Press Club calls for strict legal action against journalists' assault
The Club said the attack on journalists carrying out their professional duties amounted to a "direct assault on media freedom and democratic principles."
It further urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to direct the police to arrest all those involved, including MLA Kapil, register cases under appropriate stringent legal provisions, including attempt to murder, and take necessary action.
They also sought registration of cases relating to destruction of evidence over the alleged seizure of the journalists mobile phones, deletion of news footage, obstruction of news gathering and interference in media work.
Reiterating its stand, the Chennai Press Club in its post said attacking journalists could not silence the voice of democracy and asserted that it would never tolerate any form of violence that threatens media freedom.