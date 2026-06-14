Will announce good news soon: Raghava Lawrence on political entry

The actor’s name has been making the rounds as the possible TVK candidate for Tiruchy East bypoll, which was necessitated after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay resigned from the seat after winning both Perambur and Tiruchy East Assembly constituencies.

Addressing reporters, Lawrence said he had recently shared a video highlighting the various social service initiatives he had undertaken over the years and sought public opinion on whether or not he should enter active politics. “Many people encouraged me to join politics. I am happy that people have invited me to take that step. I have made a positive decision,” he said.