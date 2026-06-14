Will announce good news soon: Raghava Lawrence on political entry

CHENNAI: Indicating his imminent entry into politics, actor Raghava Lawrence said he has taken a “positive decision” after receiving overwhelming support from the public and fans.
The actor’s name has been making the rounds as the possible TVK candidate for Tiruchy East bypoll, which was necessitated after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay resigned from the seat after winning both Perambur and Tiruchy East Assembly constituencies.
Addressing reporters, Lawrence said he had recently shared a video highlighting the various social service initiatives he had undertaken over the years and sought public opinion on whether or not he should enter active politics. “Many people encouraged me to join politics. I am happy that people have invited me to take that step. I have made a positive decision,” he said.
Lawrence added that he would soon convene a meeting of his fans and make a major announcement. “I will invite my fans and have my mother bring them onto the stage before making the big announcement,” he said.
The actor also stated that he had received numerous calls from several people expressing interest in joining his political journey. Stating that he will be proceeding his journey with the blessings of actor Superstar Rajinikanth, Lawrence also said he was ready to face criticism and attacks. “I have not entered politics for power or money. My aim is to do greater good for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Speaking about the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, Lawrence said the government’s recent measures needs to be appreciated. Lawrence welcomed the closure of Tasmac shops near temples and schools and also praised the performance of School Education Minister A Rajmohan. “We wanted change and it has happened. We must give the new government some time for the change to take place,” he said.