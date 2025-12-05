Wild tusker dies of electrocution in Erode

COIMBATORE: A wild tusker died of electrocution after it came into contact with an illegal electric fence surrounding a farm in Bargur Hills near Anthiyur in Erode.

Some farmers, who were bound to work on Thursday morning, noticed the elephant lying dead in a maize field. On receiving information, District Forest Officer KP Naidu, along with staff from Anthiyur Forest Range, arrived and inspected the carcass of the animal.

A post-mortem by veterinary doctor Sadasivam confirmed the elephant, aged around 50 years, died of electrocution while attempting to cross the electric fence put up around the field to raid on crops. Further inquiries are.

In another incident, a wild elephant escaped from electrocution after a tree uprooted by the animal fell on an overhead power line in Gudalur in the Nilgiris.

The elephant, which has been frequenting Nambalakottai and Kammathi villages in Gudalur over the last few days, escaped electrocution as it walked away after pulling down the arecanut tree on Wednesday night.

The villagers noticed the fallen tree and dangling power lines on Thursday morning and informed the electricity department staff, who then rushed to the spot and disconnected the power supply. They then removed the fallen tree. Meanwhile, the villagers urged the forest department to take effective steps to drive the elephant back into the forest area.

6-month-old elephant calf rescued from water pit

A six-month-old elephant calf was rescued by forest officials on Thursday after it slipped into a water pit near Milithikki village in the Anchetty forest area of Krishnagiri district.

The calf, which arrived with a herd to drink water, had fallen into it. Villagers spotted the struggling calf in the morning and alerted the Jawalagiri Forest Department. Soon, officials rushed to the site, deployed a crane, and lifted the calf to safety using ropes. Efforts are on to reunite the calf with its herd.