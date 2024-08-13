Wild elephant population rising steadily in Tamil Nadu, says CM

CHENNAI: There has been a steady increase in the population of elephants in the state owing to the government’s concerted efforts to conserve biodiversity, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday. Pointing out that the role of elephants in maintaining the ecological balance was immense, he said the close relationship the elephants have with the land could be felt in the references made in the Tamil literature where they are known by various names. “Due to our government’s concerted effort to conserve biodiversity, I share with you the happy news that the number of elephants has been steadily increasing since we came to power #WorldElephantDay,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X. CM Stalin posted a video of the Forest Department officials, staff and volunteers engaged in the three-day elephant census conducted from May 23 in 699 blocks across 25 forest divisions in Tamil Nadu. As per the census report, the number of wild elephants increased to 3,063 this year as against 2,791 in 2023.