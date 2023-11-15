Widespread rain enhance water level in reservoirs in TN

CHENNAI: Widespread rainfall triggered by the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal in the last few days has pushed the water level up in several lakes and reservoirs in the state, particularly in the coastal districts.

More than 1,000 irrigation tanks are brimming with water, while the storage level has increased to more than 76% in around 1500 tanks in the state bringing a ray of hope among water managers.

Of the total 14,134 irrigation tanks in the state, the water level reached the optimum level in as many as 1,072 tanks. The steady rainfall in several parts of the state in the last couple of days has also enhanced the water storage level in 1,583 tanks ranging from 76% to 99%.

In Kanniyakumari district, which has 2,040 tanks, as many as 383 tanks were brimming with water and 959 tanks were on the verge of getting filled up.

The water level stood at 60.41 in the Mettur reservoir, which has had an inflow of 3,320 cusecs, the other major irrigation reservoirs have also received an inflow of water following rains in the catchment areas.