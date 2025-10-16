Why no ban on Bigg Boss in TN, when Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh already done it, asks Velmurugan

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president and MLA T Velmurugan on Thursday demanded that the State government impose a complete ban on Bigg Boss Tamil and prohibit early morning special screenings of newly released films in theatres across Tamil Nadu.

Participating in the debate on the supplementary budget in the House, Velmurugan said, "The obscene and vulgar content telecast on Bigg Boss Tamil is destroying Tamil culture and degrading the moral and ethical values of our society. I urge the Information and Publicity Department and the Information Technology and Digital Services department to take immediate action and ban the show, as has been done in states such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh."

Raising concerns over hiking cinema ticket prices ahead of the Deepavali festival, the legislator said, "Many new Tamil films are set for release this festival season. During such occasions, theatre ticket fares, especially for early morning shows, are exorbitantly hiked. The government should intervene and prohibit these morning special shows."

He also urged the State to convene tri-party talks to amicably resolve the long-pending Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) land acquisition issue, ensuring justice for the affected people.