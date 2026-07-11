Why deprive TNPSC aspirants, Jayakumar on government jobs to Karur victims' kin

CHENNAI: At a first public event after the poll results, AIADMK senior leader and former minister D Jayakumar on Saturday (July 11) criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his reported assurance of providing government jobs to families affected by the Karur tragedy, alleging that such promises would deprive Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) aspirants of employment opportunities.
Addressing reporters, Jayakumar alleged that Vijay's visit to Karur was aimed at the forthcoming bypoll and local body elections. He accused the Chief Minister of delivering a "scripted speech" while failing to address key public issues.
Jayakumar contended that Vijay had not spoken about vacant government posts, rising unemployment among youth or the problems faced by farmers.
Questioning the government's reported offer of public sector jobs to affected families, Jayakumar said such appointments would reduce opportunities for candidates preparing for TNPSC examinations.
"If the government wants to help the affected families, it could provide financial assistance. Why deny opportunities to TNPSC aspirants by offering government jobs in this manner?" he asked.
Referring to comparisons being drawn between Vijay and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, Jayakumar said MGR had generously shared his personal wealth with the public. He added that Vijay, who had accumulated substantial wealth over the years, could have personally extended higher financial assistance to the victims' families.
Jayakumar also criticised Vijay's remarks on corruption and "evil forces", stating that the AIADMK had no disagreement with the need to eradicate corruption.
However, he said the Chief Minister should know who stood with him, adding that the remark appeared to be an indirect reference to former AIADMK MLA C Vijayabaskar, who recently joined the ruling party, and his gutkha corruption case.