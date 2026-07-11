Why deprive TNPSC aspirants, Jayakumar on government jobs to Karur victims' kin

Addressing reporters, Jayakumar alleged that Vijay's visit to Karur was aimed at the forthcoming bypoll and local body elections. He accused the Chief Minister of delivering a "scripted speech" while failing to address key public issues.

Jayakumar contended that Vijay had not spoken about vacant government posts, rising unemployment among youth or the problems faced by farmers.

Questioning the government's reported offer of public sector jobs to affected families, Jayakumar said such appointments would reduce opportunities for candidates preparing for TNPSC examinations.