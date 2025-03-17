Why can’t Rlys fix exam centre in TN, despite State having huge no of colleges, asks CPM MP

CHENNAI: CPM Madurai MP Su Venkatesan on Monday hit out at the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) over the allotment of centres 1,500 km away for Tamil Nadu students appearing for the CBT 2 exam.

In his social media post, he criticised the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for its inability to find examination centres for 6,000 candidates from Tamil Nadu despite the state having one of the highest numbers of engineering and higher education institutions in India.

In response to his letter, RRB Chairperson Pratibha Yadav explained that all candidates must take the CBT 2 exam in a single session, and so the exam is scheduled on the same date, as it was not possible to accommodate all CBT 2 candidates within Tamil Nadu alone.

Around 15,000 are candidates appearing for RPF constable recruitment exams on March 17th or 18th, she said. It was tough to find exam centres for all of them in their residential states, she added. “RRB has provided free railway passes for candidates from reserved communities to ease travel difficulties," Yadav said in the letter.

Su Venkatesan dismissed this reasoning, questioning why an alternative date could not be arranged if scheduling was the issue. He also criticised the Union government's recruitment agencies for repeatedly forcing Tamil Nadu candidates to travel to other states for exams, calling it an unfair practice that could have been easily resolved with genuine concern.