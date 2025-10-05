Who is Tamil Nadu fighting against, asks Governor Ravi; you, retorts CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The war of words between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi flared up yet again on Sunday after the former said Tamil Nadu would continue its battle to safeguard Constitutional rights, linguistic equality, and social justice, and also against the Governor himself for “creating confusion” among people.

What triggered the latest spat was Governor Ravi’s remark at the 202nd Avatar Day celebrations of Saint Thiruvarutprakasa Vallalar at Raj Bhavan. Addressing the devotees, the Governor said he was deeply moved by Vallalar's universal message of Sanmarga (path of righteousness).

"When I travel across Tamil Nadu, I see walls painted with the slogan 'Tamil Nadu Poraadum (TN is fighting).' My question is, who is Tamil Nadu fighting against? There is no enemy, no conflict here. Tamil Nadu is not under attack… It's time we erase such divisive thoughts from our minds," he said.

Responding within a few hours, Stalin said the State would fight against the arrogance of imposing Hindi by withholding education funds.

"Tamil Nadu will fight against attempts to promote superstition or regressive ideologies within educational institutions that are meant to nurture scientific thinking. The State would stand firm against cunning groups, the spread of religious intolerance, and communal politics that could affect national unity," he said.

Tamil Nadu is opposed to anti-democratic interventions that undermine elected governments, he added. The State had to repeatedly approach the judiciary to reaffirm its Constitutional rights whenever the Governor's powers were misused, added the DMK president.

Among the wars that the State was fighting included the battle against the forces that try to destroy the unity of the country with the blessing of RSS, Stalin said, and added that Tamil Nadu would also fight against those who try to bury the truths of Keezhadi and smear Thiruvalluvar with saffron.

"Tamil Nadu will fight against delimitation, which would reduce the representation of the State, and will fight against the NEET examination," he said.

"Tamil Nadu will fight against the Governor, who, despite being boycotted by the people of Nagaland, has refused to correct himself and is now focusing solely on creating confusion among the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Referring to the State's economic performance, Stalin said, despite attempts to discredit the State through misinformation, Tamil Nadu achieved 11.19 per cent growth rate, setting an example for other states. The fight, he added, was also against the conspirators who threatened to take industries, industrial growth, and job opportunities meant for Tamil Nadu to other states.