Tamil Nadu: Milk producers' accident aid raised to Rs 5 lakh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development C Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday announced an increase in accident compensation and other financial assistance for milk producers under the Perarignar Anna Cooperative Milk Producers Welfare Fund Scheme.
Making the announcements during the demand for grants for her department in the Assembly, the Minister said the compensation provided to members of primary milk producers' cooperative societies who die in accidents would be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
The compensation for milk producers who lose two limbs in an accident will be enhanced from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh. The marriage assistance provided for one girl child of eligible milk producers will also be increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
The welfare scheme will be implemented through monthly contributions from milk producers, cooperative societies and district milk producers' cooperative unions.
In another major announcement, Vijayalakshmi said the State government would introduce end-to-end automation across Tamil Nadu's three-tier milk cooperative structure at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.
A dedicated application software will integrate milk procurement, quality testing, transportation, processing, production of milk products and sales. The system will enable real-time monitoring, reduce errors caused by human intervention and improve traceability and accountability in milk procurement.
The initiative is also expected to ensure timely, quality-based payments to milk producers while helping deliver quality milk to consumers.