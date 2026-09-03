Tamil Nadu: Milk producers' accident aid raised to Rs 5 lakh

Making the announcements during the demand for grants for her department in the Assembly, the Minister said the compensation provided to members of primary milk producers' cooperative societies who die in accidents would be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The compensation for milk producers who lose two limbs in an accident will be enhanced from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh. The marriage assistance provided for one girl child of eligible milk producers will also be increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh.