Where is the policy for LGBTQIA+?

To improve the socio-economic conditions of the trans community, CM Stalin in April 2022 assured to form a policy for trans people. Subsequently, the committee in May 2024 submitted a draft policy to the Madras High Court.

During these discussions, as per the recommendations of the community members, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment decided to release two separate policies – one for trans persons and another for LGBTQIA+ community. Though the work was carried out simultaneously, the questions remains: where is the policy?