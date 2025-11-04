Where is law and order in Tamil Nadu, questions Vijay

CHENNAI: Expressing deep anguish over the horrific gang rape of a private college student in Coimbatore, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Monday said the incident reflected a disturbing breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Vijay said, "It is heart-wrenching to learn that a young college student in Coimbatore has fallen victim to sexual assault and brutal violence. The wounds from the shocking incident involving an Anna University student are yet to heal, and now we are faced with another unbearable atrocity. Where is law and order in Tamil Nadu? Where is the safety for women and the public? How long will such horrors continue while the Chief Minister remains silent?"

He urged the police to swiftly identify and punish the perpetrators in accordance with the law.