What exactly is the deal with DMK-AIADMK tie-up rumours?

When DT Next reached out to SPA allies, several leaders said the DMK leadership was driven to fury by the Congress’s decision to exit the alliance and offer support to Vijay in return for two cabinet positions. This appears to have prompted the party to go to the extent of offering support to Palaniswami as the next chief minister, alliance leaders said.

Despite facing a situation where the party’s ideology and credibility were under question over the power move, the DMK and its leaders maintained a studied silence, which not only fuelled the rumour further, but also lent credence to it.

Late in the day, one news report quoted an unnamed DMK leader saying that it was the AIADMK that sent feelers to explore the plan. Then came another report quoting MK Stalin stating that his party was willing to give Vijay and TVK six months to rule without any hindrance and then take a decision.