Governor Ravi and his relentless battle of wills with Stalin-led DMK government

Be it the clearing Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the appointment of Vice-chancellors or policy-driven fights with the DMK regime-- including the one over the National Education Policy (NEP), Ravi did not give up and firmly held on to his views.

The most striking outcome of the wrangles Ravi had with the DMK regime was the Supreme Court declaring, in the matter of Presidential Reference, that timelines cannot be stipulated for Governors or the President and that there was no concept of 'deemed assent.'

In 2023, on his own, he infamously "dismissed" the then Minister V Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers following his arrest by the ED, and quickly put that decision on hold following the Centre's reported advice to him. He had said that Balaji's continuation in the Cabinet would "adversely impact the due process of law including fair investigation that may eventually lead to a breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the state."

The tug-of-war ensued between him and the DMK regime over pending Bills and several other issues. It includes the prosecution of former AIADMK ministers, including BV Ramanaa and C Vijaya Bhaskar. In the matter of appointing VCs to state varsities, he mandated a UGC nominee in the Search/Selection Committee and said it conformed with a Supreme Court decision.

However, the state government said it was following relevant laws and that a UGC nominee was unwarranted.