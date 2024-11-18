What about Amma Canteen, Amma Cement, and Amma Salt: Udhayanidhi hits back at EPS

CHENNAI: In a strong reaction to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who has been criticising the ruling DMK over naming schemes and initiatives of the Tamil Nadu government after late chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi said Palaniswami would not understand the emotions behind it because he lacked the sense of gratitude.

In a sharply worded statement issued late on Sunday night, Udhayanidhi said naming various government welfare schemes after ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi was a way of expressing gratitude to the leader who worked for people of Tamil Nadu until the age of 94.

“What is wrong with naming schemes after a leader who worked tirelessly for people till the age of 94? Kalaignar was the one who abolished hand-rickshaws and paved the way for computer education in Tamil Nadu,” said Udhayanidhi, Karunanidhi’s grandson.

Edappadi did not know the meaning of the word ‘gratitude’, as he became Chief Minister by aligning himself with VK Sasikala, the trusted aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and betrayed her later, Udhayanidhi claimed.

“Who named Amma Canteen, Amma Cement and Amma Salt in the previous AIADMK regime,” the youth wing leader further asked.

To Edappadi’s remark that Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi were indulging in “son praises the father, and the father praises the son”, Udhayanidhi said CM Stalin not only appreciated him but all ministers for their achievements. “Edappadi’s words only betray his longing for praise,” he said.