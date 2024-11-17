With another I-T raid, EPS will merge AIADMK with BJP, says DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday hit out at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying the Leader of the Opposition is scared of an Income Tax Department and might merge the party with BJP if another raid happens.

Addressing the gathering at a marriage event in Radhakrishnan Nagar here, Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned Palaniswami's leadership, claiming that there are inconsistencies in his stand on the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Udhayanidhi Stalin pointed out that Palaniswami previously denied any alliance with BJP, but changed his tune after an IT raid in Salem (referring to the IT raid at EPS's loyalist Salem Elangovan's residence), saying it wasn't the right time to discuss alliances.

"If one more raid takes place, he will merge AIADMK with BJP. This is the situation of the party," he said.

The Deputy CM also slammed Palaniswami for criticising the DMK government, saying he gets irritated when people celebrate the DMK regime's schemes.

"TN people greet Chief Minister MK Stalin for all the schemes and achievements of the DMK government. It makes EPS sick to his stomach," added Udhayanidhi.

Regarding Palaniswami’s criticism of naming government schemes after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi said, "It was Kalaignar who worked tirelessly for TN and the Tamils till the age of 96 years. We must recognise this and name it after Kalaignar. How can we name after someone else but Kalaignar? Can we name it after the 'cockroach' that crawled in Koovathur? He will not accept even Jayalalithaa's name."

Palaniswami had previously responded to Udhayanidhi’s criticism, saying "my experience is more than your age" and cited Chief Minister MK Stalin's elevation of his son as his 'only achievement'.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi urged DMK functionaries to meet voters often till the 2026 Assembly elections and work tirelessly to ensure DMK retains power and goes to Fort St George for the 7th time.