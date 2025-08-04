Wetland authority seeks kakka aazhi's impact on fishers’ livelihood

CHENNAI: Even as the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken up a case regarding the largescale invasion of charru mussels (kakka aazhi) in Kosasthalaiyar and Ennore Creek, the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority has requested the Fisheries Department to provide details of livelihood loss faced by the local fishing community due to the invasion of the alien species.

During a recent coordination meeting, the authority sought details on the fishing community affected, the number of complaints received, and particulars of loss of income to the fishing community due to the invasive species. The authority also requested the department to take a proactive intervention and submit a report on the affected fishing area and the type of fish catch impacted.

In 2022, the fishermen from the Ennore region raised a widespread invasion of the alien species from South America and its impact on fishermen's livelihood. One of the fishermen also filed a case in NGT, based on which the tribunal directed the government to take various measures, including coordination between departments like Fisheries, Environment, and the Water Resources Department (WRD).

The wetland authority requested the WRD to coordinate with the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) to map the invasion hotspot areas and come up with a strategy to remove the mussels. The WRD has prepared a proposal at an estimation of Rs 90 crore to remove the mussels by surface dredging method in Kattupalli, Puzhuthivakkam, and Athipattu.

The WRD alleged that the invasive species entered the Ennore region due to the lack of ballasted water regulation for ship movement. "The dredging work needs to be continued till the Pazhaverkadu mouth for facilitation of tidal exchange nourishing the growth of crustacean species such as crab, prawns, and mullets," the department informed the NGT.

The department also pointed out that the reason for the presence of chaaru mussel in Kosasthalaiyar backwater and Buckingham Canal was the failure of port authorities in implementing Indian coastal regulations to prevent discharge of ballast water. The department also requested the tribunal to make the port authorities responsible and collect compensation as per polluters pays principle.