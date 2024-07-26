Western Ghats districts of TN likely to receive heavy rain for the next two days: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday issues a yellow warning for western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu including Nilgiris and Coimbatore for the next two days due to strong westerlies prevailing over the sea.

In addition, wind warning has given to the state that wind speed reaches from 35 kmph to 45 kmph in the coming days.

Due to a low-pressure area that has formed over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal, there is a change in wind flow pattern over the sea.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued to Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.

There might be a chance of strong winds prevailing in the land with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph.

The weather department stated that the models predicted that normal to above normal rainfall is likely over Western ghat districts.

The rest of the state is expected to receive below normal rainfall level till August 1.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in coastal and interior districts is likely to surge slightly during the daytime. Also, light to moderate rain is expected to occur over Chennai and neighbouring districts in the evening or night time for the next few days.

RMC has issued a warning for Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till July 30.

As squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining the south TN coast and adjoining the Comorin area.