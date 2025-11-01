Western Aussie curricula may step into TN higher education: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: In an attempt for a new initiative to elevate higher education to global standards, the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan ponders over introducing Western Australian curricula in higher educational institutions in Tamil Nadu.

In line with modern technological advancements and the goal of motivating students to pursue world-class education in western countries, the State government has launched a new initiative to enhance higher education in TN to international standards.

In line with this, Minister Chezhiaan met the Minister for Trade, International Education, Citizenship, and Multicultural Interests of Western Australia, Tony Buti at the Secretariat to discuss collaborative efforts between TN and Western Australia. A release from the Higher Education department said that the meeting focused on strengthening educational cooperation between the two regions.

Key outcomes of the discussion included a comprehensive action plan to introduce Western Australia’s advanced curricula in colleges across TN, facilitate greater ease for the students in the state seeking postgraduate studies in Western Australia, and implement bilateral academic exchange programmes.

Both parties expressed their commitment to a detailed review of these proposals before finalising the course of action.