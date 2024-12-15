Well-prepared govt machinery mitigated Thoothukudi flood damage, says MP Kanimozhi

MADURAI: Pointing out the extremely high rainfall reported in the Thoothukudi district, local DMK MP Kanimozhi said thanks to precautionary works and flood relief efforts, torrential rains did not cause much damage.

People living on the riverbanks were evacuated to shelters as Thamirabarani is in full spate over discharge from reservoirs, the DMK leader said after inspecting flood-affected areas. “As many as 1,580 people were evacuated to 33 relief shelters in the district,” the DMK deputy general secretary said. She added that efforts are on to drain waterlogging in parts of Thoothukudi city and low-lying areas.

Chief Minister MK Stalin reached Kanimozhi on her mobile to check on relief efforts executed in the district. Kanimozhi said the discharge of excess water from Maruthur Anicut and Srivaikuntam Dam has come down to 20,000 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs, respectively. This may lead to flooding to subside in the coming days.

Apart from the heavy discharge in the Thamirabarani, the district also had high rainfall, worsening the situation. Kayalpattinam in Tiruchendur taluk recorded 83 mm of rainfall, and Thoothukudi stood next, registering 74.60 mm.

In the neighbouring Tirunelveli district, catchment areas received heavy rains, recording up to 126 mm of rainfall. The highest rainfall was recorded in Papanasam. 101.60 mm was reported in Manimuthar, 72 mm in Servalar Dam, 84 mm in Oothu, 66 mm in Nalumukku and 52 mm in Kakkachi, according to the weather department.

Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan said drinking supplies had been stored despite unprecedented rainfall and flooding. “Relief works are in full swing. Yet people are asked to use water judiciously until the repair is complete,” the Collector added. Teams have been deputed to inspect damages caused to crops for providing compensation, the Collector said.

Medical camps were also conducted at Ambasamudram, Pappakudi, Mukkoodal and Kalakkad to address health issues.