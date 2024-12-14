Life hit as heavy rains pound Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts

MADURAI: It was water, water everywhere in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli and even the daily treaded tracks by locals were not visible in many areas throwing proof of the monsoon fury in these two neighbouring districts on Saturday.

While the Tamirabarani continued to be in spate for the second consecutive day, most of the dams across the region were surplussing, triggering heavy flow in smaller rivers and jungle streams.

In the plains, inundation of rural and urban pockets turned out to be the common problem and as usual crops bore the brunt of the heavy downpour.

In a strange incident, the carcass of a male elephant aged around six was found near the Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi district on Saturday. It is suspected that the tusker could have been washed away from the hills by the flash floods and could have died after falling through the falls. A team of veterinarians are examining the carcass to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, KN Nehru along with Speaker M Appavu and other officials inspected the rain-hit areas and Servalar dam, where he instructed officials to constantly monitor the storage level. In Mukkudal, Nehru took stock of the damage caused to plantain farms in a few villages. At Ambasamudram, the Minister extended compensation of Rs 3.1 lakh to those who lost houses and cattle.

As per preliminary reports, crops in over 1,300 hectares and around 200 hectares of plantain farms have been damaged in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

In neighbouring Thoothukudi, the intensity of rains was so severe that vehicular movement on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road was suspended. Similarly, roads were cut off at 17 other locations in Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Kovilpatti and Vilathikulam.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inspected the affected areas in Tiruchendur, Eral and Srivaikuntam.

Keep off Tiruchendur temple, devotees told

Madurai: Devotees have been advised not to visit the Tiruchendur Murugan temple in the Thoothukudi district given the heavy flooding due to the rains. Pointing out that the district has been experiencing heavy rain, almost incessant since Friday, Collector K Elambahavath said until 9 am Saturday, 61,314 cusecs from Marudur Anaicut and 54,474 cusecs from Srivaikuntam were discharged through Tamirabarani river and 11,900 cusecs from Korampallam to Uppar Odai. Citing these, the Collector requested the devotees to avoid coming to the Tiruchendur temple.