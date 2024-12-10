Well-marked low-pressure area likely to trigger heavy rain in TN from Dec 11

CHENNAI: The low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. It is likely to bring intense spells from Wednesday including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, the meteorological center has issued orange and yellow warnings for several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu till December 13.

The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean has become more marked and laid as a well- marked low pressure area over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Sri-Lanka-Tamilnadu coasts during the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange warning for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Similarly, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to get heavy rain.

On December 12, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai and Trichy districts. A yellow warning has been given Chennai, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Karur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram districts.

As the system is expected to gradually weaken in the next two days, the intense monsoon spell is likely to reduce. At least 13 districts will witness heavy rain - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Kanyakumari on Friday. The rest of the state might get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity in the coming days.

Meanwhile, during the northeast monsoon (from October 1 to December 10), Tamil Nadu has recorded 14 percent excess rainfall with 447 mm of rainfall against the average of 393 mm. Among these, Chennai districts received 845 mm where the rainfall has increased by 16 percent, Coimbatore with 47 percent largely excessive rainfall during the monsoon season.