Tamil Nadu rains: Low-Pressure delays intensification, to take another 24 hours to strengthen

CHENNAI: The low-pressure area, which has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean along the equator, continues to persist in the same location, delaying its intensification into a deep depression.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the Indian Meteorological Department has stated that it is expected to take another 24 hours for the low-pressure system to strengthen.

Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu for the next four days. The capital city is also likely to experience heavy rainfall on December 12, with a yellow warning in place for the same.

At least 12 other districts, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, are expected to experience intense spells of rain.

An orange alert has been issued for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts on Thursday.

