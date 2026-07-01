Weeks into marriage, TVK & partners mull over modality

"The alliance partners discussed the need for a coordination committee and a common minimum programme to ensure the effective functioning and continuity of the alliance. We also deliberated on naming the alliance, and a decision will be taken at the next meeting," Tagore said.



Responding to a question on whether the TVK would join the INDIA bloc, Tagore said membership in the opposition alliance was currently limited to parties represented in Parliament. "Only parties with Parliamentarians are part of the INDIA bloc at present. Once the TVK secures MPs, the matter can be discussed," he said.



On the possibility of discussions relating to the forthcoming by-elections and local body polls, Tagore said the meeting was confined to strengthening alliance coordination and that electoral issues would be taken up separately at a later stage.