Weeks into marriage, TVK & partners mull over modality

CHENNAI: Nearly two months after coming together to secure power in the face of serious political strife, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its allies in power held a sit-down for the first time to discuss the contours of a formal coalition.
During the meeting attended by TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and leaders of the Congress, VCK, IUML, and MDMK, the partners proposed the formulation of a common minimum programme (CMP) and the creation of a coordination committee to ensure the smooth functioning and long-term stability of the ruling coalition.
Addressing reporters after the hour-long alliance meeting, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and alliance spokesperson Manickam Tagore said the discussions centred on three key issues: the sustainability of the alliance, the constitution of a coordination committee, and the preparation of a common minimum programme.
"The alliance partners discussed the need for a coordination committee and a common minimum programme to ensure the effective functioning and continuity of the alliance. We also deliberated on naming the alliance, and a decision will be taken at the next meeting," Tagore said.
Responding to a question on whether the TVK would join the INDIA bloc, Tagore said membership in the opposition alliance was currently limited to parties represented in Parliament. "Only parties with Parliamentarians are part of the INDIA bloc at present. Once the TVK secures MPs, the matter can be discussed," he said.
On the possibility of discussions relating to the forthcoming by-elections and local body polls, Tagore said the meeting was confined to strengthening alliance coordination and that electoral issues would be taken up separately at a later stage.
IUML leader and Minister AM Shahjahan said Chief Minister Vijay assured the allies that the government would remain committed to secularism and social justice, and ensuring corruption-free governance.
VCK general secretary and Lok Sabha member D Ravikumar said the alliance leaders appreciated the functioning of the TVK-led government and described it as transparent and free from corruption. He added that MDMK general secretary Vaiko stressed the need for conducting direct elections to local bodies.
Among those who attended the meeting were senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen, and leaders of other alliance partners.
Among those absent were the leaders of the CPI and CPM, who maintained that they were only supporting the government from outside. Instead, they met Vijay earlier in the day.
The meeting began with a welcome address by Minister Aadhav Arjuna, while Chief Minister Vijay delivered the vote of thanks.