All allies join ‘TVK front’ meet on July 1; Left to skip

However, leaders of both Left parties will meet the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday morning, ahead of the alliance meeting, to submit a memorandum on labour welfare and other issues.

TVK allies Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK are set to attend the meeting and lunch hosted by the Chief Minister.

Ahead of the meeting, senior TVK ministers N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna called on CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam at their respective party offices to extend invitations.