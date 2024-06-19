Weather dept issues orange alert for Western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu on June 22, 23

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rain over Western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu on June 22 and 23 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea.

The rest of the state including Chennai might receive light to moderate rain, and heavy spells at times during the night hours in the coming days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level. So, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, and Salem districts during the weekends. Also, light to moderate rain is predicted over the rest of the state till June 25 (Tuesday).

Heavy rain drenched the capital city and suburbs in the nighttime for two consecutive days, it led to water logging in many interior and bus route roads in the city.

The Chennai corporation has temporarily closed the Perambur Subway for traffic due to water stagnation. The wet weather is likely to continue in the city and suburbs during the evening and night times for the next two days. The maximum temperature is expected to slightly drop and report near normal.

In addition, the department has issued warnings for Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till Sunday.

As squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar and Tamil Nadu coast. The officials urged the fishermen in the deep sea to return to the shore at the earliest.

In the last 24 hours, the Nilgiris district received the highest amount of rainfall with 13 cm. Followed by Ranipet 11 cm, Pudukottai 10 cm, and Villupuram and Tiruvottriyur (Chennai district) recorded 9 cm each.

Several areas in the city received copious rainfall including Nungambakkam, Teynampet, Thiru Vi Ka nagar, and Royapuram recorded 6 cm of rainfall each.