Weather dept forecasts rain in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am

There is also a chance of light rain in Puducherry, the RMC added.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 July 2024 3:40 AM GMT
Representative Image (Photo/Thanthi TV)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has reported that there is a chance of light to moderate rain with thundershowers until 10 am today in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the report by Thanthi TV, light to moderate rain with occasional thunder and lightning is expected in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, and Tiruppur.

There is also a chance of light rain in Puducherry, the RMC added.

Online Desk

