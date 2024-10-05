Weather department forecasts rain and thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu from 05.10.2024; check details

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre(RMC) has issued a weather alert predicting light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next four days, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in several areas.

On October 5, light to moderate rainfall along with isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, The Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai.

On October 6, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ghat areas of Coimbatore district, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Theni, The Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal area.

On October 7 and October 8, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ghat areas of Coimbatore district, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal area.

On October 9, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Nilgiris, Kanniyayakumari, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu.

On October 10, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area