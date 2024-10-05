These 13 districts in Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain on 05.10.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecast heavy rain across 13 districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Accordingly, heavy rains are predicted in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts in the next 24 hours.

Similarly, moderate to heavy rain is expected from October 6 to October 9 in these districts: Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, Nilgiris and Coimbatore.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level, the weather department stated.

The sky is expected to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs today and moderate spells are likely in some parts of the city, it added.