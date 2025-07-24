We share camaraderie with AIADMK, don’t want it to fall prey to BJP: Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday stated that he has no intention of breaking the AIADMK-BJP alliance, but feels it is his responsibility to caution the Dravidian major, which upholds Periyar's ideology and was once led by towering leaders such as MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

"We feel a sense of camaraderie towards the AIADMK and do not wish to see it ruined or disintegrate. We harbour no ill will towards the AIADMK or its chief Edappadi Palaniswami," Thiruma told journalists before boarding his flight to the national capital from Chennai to attend the Monsoon session of Parliament.

"I welcome AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's criticism of the VCK, but I wonder whether the former CM is acting under the BJP's instructions," he added.

The BJP's aim is not merely to dislodge the DMK from power, but to weaken the AIADMK and replace it as the second-largest party in Tamil Nadu, Thiruma said and stated that several political parties aligned with the BJP have suffered internal divisions, citing the splits in Ram Vilas Paswan's party in Bihar and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The BJP's modus operandi is to weaken its allies and ride on their backs to gain a foothold in the state they venture into, the DMK ally said and added that they (BJP) are attempting the same in TN by using the AIADMK for their own growth.

Meanwhile, sharing his views on the Vice President controversy, he said that Jagdeep Dhankar's sudden resignation was a "major political conspiracy." The manner it happened has raised strong suspicions that he may have been forced to resign, he said demanding a thorough probe under a Supreme Court judge.

There are serious doubts over the resignation of the Vice President, sowing seeds of suspicion whether he stepped down voluntarily or was he compelled to do so, Thiruma said demanding a detailed investigation under the supervision of a SC judge, or an inquiry as per the Constitutional provisions to dispel the uncertainty surrounding this shocking development.