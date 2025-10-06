Begin typing your search...

    We don’t rush before delivery of justice by probe commission, says CPM leader

    Hailing Chief Minister MK Stalin for reaching the spot soon after the incident to carry out rescue works, Karat, however, said the organisers of such events have a larger responsibility.

    AuthorPTIPTI|6 Oct 2025 9:00 AM IST
    We don’t rush before delivery of justice by probe commission, says CPM leader
    X

    CPM leader Brinda Karat (Credit: PTI) 

    CHENNAI: CPM leader Brinda Karat on Sunday exuded confidence that the State government will deliver justice to the affected families in the Karur stampede. “CPM is waiting for the inquiry report by the commission led by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to ascertain the circumstances behind the tragedy,” she said, adding that the incident warrants a CBI probe.

    Hailing Chief Minister MK Stalin for reaching the spot soon after the incident to carry out rescue works, Karat, however, said the organisers of such events have a larger responsibility.

    “It would have been better if Vijay had not left in a hurry. It is distressing and beyond imagination,” she said.

    TVK stampedeMK Stalin
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X