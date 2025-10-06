We don’t rush before delivery of justice by probe commission, says CPM leader

CHENNAI: CPM leader Brinda Karat on Sunday exuded confidence that the State government will deliver justice to the affected families in the Karur stampede. “CPM is waiting for the inquiry report by the commission led by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to ascertain the circumstances behind the tragedy,” she said, adding that the incident warrants a CBI probe.

Hailing Chief Minister MK Stalin for reaching the spot soon after the incident to carry out rescue works, Karat, however, said the organisers of such events have a larger responsibility.

“It would have been better if Vijay had not left in a hurry. It is distressing and beyond imagination,” she said.