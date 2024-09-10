We are ready to hold talks with teachers on strike, says Minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh has announced plans to convene with striking teachers to address their requests and concerns.

In a two-day visit to various schools in Kodaikanal, the School Education Minister interacted with teachers and students.

During a press conference in Kodaikanal he said, "We respect the requests of primary school teachers, and we will address their concerns by convening with striking teachers."

Also, he added that the DMK government is not one that ignores teachers' requests; we listen and respond to their needs.

On Tuesday, over 300 schools in Pudukottai district are currently not functioning and more than 500 schools are facing severe understaffing.

The strike is driven by demands for the implementation of the old pension scheme and equal pay for central government employees.