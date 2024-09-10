Begin typing your search...
Over 300 schools in Pudukottai closed as primary class teachers strike
The strike is driven by demands for the implementation of the old pension scheme and equal pay for central government employees.
CHENNAI: Due to the ongoing strike by primary school teachers, over 300 schools in Pudukottai district are currently not functioning and more than 500 schools are facing severe understaffing.
Further details awaited.
