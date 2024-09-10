Begin typing your search...

    Over 300 schools in Pudukottai closed as primary class teachers strike

    The strike is driven by demands for the implementation of the old pension scheme and equal pay for central government employees.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Sep 2024 6:57 AM GMT
    Over 300 schools in Pudukottai closed as primary class teachers strike
    X

    300 schools in Pudukottai closed due to teachers strike 

    CHENNAI: Due to the ongoing strike by primary school teachers, over 300 schools in Pudukottai district are currently not functioning and more than 500 schools are facing severe understaffing.

    The strike is driven by demands for the implementation of the old pension scheme and equal pay for central government employees.

    Further details awaited.

    teachers strikePudukottaiTN schools
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick