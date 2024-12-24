We are continuing Periyar’s journey of demolishing barriers, capturing people’s minds: TN CM

CHENNAI: Though rationalist leader Periyar was not physically present now, the DMK has been carrying on his legacy of demolishing all barriers including caste, religion and other inequalities, and in capturing people’s minds, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Paying rich tributes to social reformer and leader E V Ramasamy, known as Thanthai Periyar by his followers, on his death anniversary, Stalin said, “It has been 51 years since Thanthai Periyar stopped his journey. We are continuing his journey.”

Periyar, he said, broke all barriers like restraining his entry into village, entering temple, he was banned from speaking, banned from writing, running a newspaper, and even protesting, but he razed them down and "entered everyone's mind."

“Periyar's history is being taken to today's younger generation. We have globalised Periyar and made him a common property of the world. Periyar fought for unity and self-respect," Stalin said.

Referring to the replica of Periyar’s walking stick presented to him on the occasion by Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, Stalin, who is the president of DMK, said, “I have received many mementos in life, but nothing can rival this prize.”

The CM, who earlier laid a wreath at the Periyar memorial in Vepery here, reminded those ridiculing the Dravidian model that Periyar's walking stick was enough to usher in change.

“I feel that coming to Periyar's memorial is like coming to my mother's home,” Stalin said.

Stalin, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, paid floral tributes at the social reformer's memorial, and inaugurated a library and research centre at the Periyar Thidal.

Paying his homage, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Periyar had preached equality, brotherhood, fraternity, and humanity until his last breath. "Let us remember his great glory and principles of self-respect, and continue to strive to realise the dreams of Periyar," he said in a post on social media platform X.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan appealed to the people to follow the path shown by Periyar and strive to create a society without any discrimination.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, PMK leaders: Dr Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam actor Vijay, and V K Sasikala were among the leaders who offered floral tributes to Periyar's portrait on his 51st death anniversary.

Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy (September 17, 1879 - December 24, 1973) was the founder of the self-respect movement who fought for social equality. He is a respected leader across party lines.