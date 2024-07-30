Wayanad landslide: TN BJP delegation to assist rescue operations

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday formed a five-member committee to assist the rescue operations at the landslide-hit Wayanad district, Kerala.



According to an announcement, a committee headed by BJP state general secretary AP Muruganandam will provide relief and other assistance to the people affected by landslides in Wayanad district.

"The Committee comprising the Erode (South) district president Vedhanandam, Tiruppur (north) district president Senthilvel, The Nilgiris district president Mohanraj, district observer Nandakumar have rushed to the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad district with relief materials for the affected people and the team commenced its work in returning to normalcy, " Annamalai said in a social media post.



"Deeply saddened by the news of the tragic loss of over 100 lives due to landslides in Wayanad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family at this time of distress. The rescue is underway and PM Narendra Modi has assured of all possible help from the Centre, " he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and assured of all possible support from the Centre in providing relief to the affected people and the NDRF is already conducting relief and rescue operations on the ground.



Also, Union Minister of State George Kurian rushed to Wayanad to oversee relief and rescue operations, following the directions from the Prime Minister's Office.

Kurian will coordinate with the NDRF, paramilitary forces, state government officials and other agencies involved in the operation.