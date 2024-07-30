Kerala landslides: CM Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh solatium for victim's family

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a Rs 3 lakh solatium for the family of Kalidas from Kudalur, who tragically lost his life in the landslide in Wayanad.

Kalidas belonged to a village in Gudalur taluk of Nilgiris district and he was killed while he was in Mudakkai town in Wayanad for work.

Stalin, who spoke over the phone to Vijayan, conveyed to him his condolences and sympathies over the loss of lives due to the natural disaster. He assured him that Tamil Nadu would extend all necessary support, an official release here said.

The Tamil Nadu team would comprise 20 personnel from the state Fire and Rescue Services, 20 from the state disaster response force and 10 doctors and nurses.

They will work alongside Kerala rescue teams. The chief minister has directed the team to leave immediately for the neighbouring state, the release added.

The Tamil Nadu rescue team will be led by two senior IAS officials, G S Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese.

The TN fire and rescue services personnel will be led by a joint director and the disaster response staff will be headed by a police superintendent.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced a two-day statewide mourning to honor the victims, with the death toll reported to have risen to 84 and 116 people injured, according to the Kerala Revenue Minister's office.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed anguish and condolences over the tragedy and urged the Centre to render all required assistance to Kerala. He also asked the Tamil Nadu government to support the neighbouring state.

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai said his party has formed a team to send relief materials to the affected people in Kerala. Annamalai said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives due to the landslides in Wayanad.

(With inputs from PTI)