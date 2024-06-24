Water resource dept takes up projects worth over Rs 5K crore to modernise irrigation infra of Cauvery sub-basin

CHENNAI: The State Water Resource department has taken up twin massive projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crores to renovate and modernise the irrigation infrastructure of the Cauvery sub-basin to ensure hindrance-free water supply to the tail-end users. The projects have been designed to benefit over 5 lakh acres of ayacut in the Delta region.

The Rs 3,607 crore Cauvery sub-basin project has been designed and is being executed to benefit 3,54,147 acres in five districts in the delta region, while Rs 2,639 crore worth Grand Anicut Canal project taken up in 16 packages to renovate the British era canal to benefit 2,27,472 lakh acres in Thanjavur district and parts of Pudukottai districts.

The projects, according to senior officials in WRD, aimed at meeting modern-day concepts on safety and present-day demand of water for irrigation by improving the efficiency of the existing irrigation system in Cauvery Delta under the extension, renovation, and modernisation (ERM) of the Cauvery Basin Irrigation System.

“The farmers in many parts, particularly in the far-off area of the Delta region, complain of a lack of water supply. So, these projects were developed to redress their grievances and improve farming activities across the region. Once the projects are completed, it will reduce the wastage of water in the Cauvery basin to a large extent and also guarantee quick supply to the nook and corner of the region,” said an official.

Under the projects, work includes standardisation of canals, and channels, reconstruction, and repair of irrigation infrastructures such as head sluices, and pipe sluices.

The Cauvery sub-basin project would cover around 2,000 km of the supply channel of the irrigation infrastructure in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur districts.

It has been taken up in 33 packages through Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and River Restoration Corporation with loan assistance from NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA).

“Overall, 85% of the works are completed and the remaining works are in progress,” said Duraimurugan in the Assembly on Friday and exuded confidence in completing the remaining 15% of the work at the earliest.

In the Grand Anicut Canal project, which commenced in February 2021, the authorities have taken up works to restore the original full water supply level of 4,200 causes in the Grand Anicut Canal to improve the conveyance efficiency by 16.6% from the present 45%. It would enhance production in the region by bringing a gap area of 67,500 acres and benefit a total ayacut of 2.27 lakh acres in Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts.

The government recently revised the administrative sanction amount of Rs 1,092 crore to implement works in five packages, which would cover a length of 92 km of the canal.

“Three packages are completed and the remaining two packages are near completion,” the Minister said and noted that the government accorded sanction for an amount of Rs 447 cr for another six packages of phase II of the project.