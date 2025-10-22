Water release ordered from Chennai's Chembarambakkam lake as inflow rises after heavy rains

CHENNAI: With the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecast heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu in the coming days, the Chembarambakkam Lake has witnessed a steady rise in inflow over the past 48 hours.

Officials reported that the lake’s water level has climbed close to 21 feet, just three feet short of its full capacity of 24 feet. Following a review meeting held on Tuesday, authorities decided to release surplus water from Chembarambakkam Lake from 4 pm.

The discharge will initially begin at 100 cubic feet per second (cusecs) as a precautionary measure, with officials closely monitoring the inflow pattern and weather updates to determine further releases, if necessary.