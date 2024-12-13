Water release from Chembarambakkam reservoir increased to 4,500 cusecs

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has increased the discharge from the Chembarambakkam reservoir to 4,500 cubic feet per second (cusecs), at 10.30 am on Friday (December 13, 2024).

Following heavy spells of rain, there has been increased inflow into the dam, prompting the authorities to release surplus water today. Accordingly, a quantum of 1,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the reservoir at 8 am. It was later hiked to 4,500 cusecs.

Chembarambakkam reservoir, a key drinking water source for Chennai city, is located in the Kundrathur taluk of Kancheepuram district.

The reservoir has a total capacity of 3,645 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft), and as of 10 am today, held 3,538 tmcft of water (which is 97% of its total capacity). The current water level stands at 23.40 feet against the dam's total height of 24 feet.

Meanwhile, inflow into the reservoir continues to surge, with the current inflow at 6,132 cusecs.

Meanwhile, following the water release from the dam, the district administrations of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu have issued a flood warning for several low-lying areas, including the villages near Chembarambakkam, such as Chinnakathoor, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthalambedu, Thiruneermalai, Anakaputhur, and Pozhichalur.

Residents of areas in Chennai, including the airport zone, Saidapet, Kotturpuram, and others, have also been alerted.