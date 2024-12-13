Poondi water discharge increased to 12,000 cusecs

CHENNAI: Rains have prompted water discharge from Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur to be increased to 12,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Friday (December 13, 2024), up from 5,000 cusecs yesterday.

On Thursday, the water level at Poondi reached 34.47 feet against the reservoir's maximum capacity of 35 feet, prompting release of 5,000 cusecs of water in the evening from 1,000 cusecs earlier.

Yesterday, a first flood warning was issued to the residents of several villages along the Kosasthalaiyar as surplus water from the dam was released into the river, raising the risks of flooding.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar and its surrounding regions has now shifted to the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin area, with the associated upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is expected to move westwards toward the Maldives and the adjoining Lakshadweep area, crossing the Comorin area, and gradually weaken over the next 24 hours, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin released on Friday morning.

The heavy rainfall triggered by this weather system has caused inundation in many parts of the state.