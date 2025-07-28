Water management legacy of Chola continues to irrigate Ariyalur, Cuddalore

TIRUCHY: The water management legacy of the Chola dynasty, particularly Rajendra Cholan’s contribution, was phenomenal, and the concept has been serving major water sources till today.

As the Gangaikonda Cholapuram and its adjacent places depended on surface water, and Rajendra Cholan who felt the need for water storage, constructed Suthamalli and Ponneri aquifers during his regime, and the traces are there that the inlet canals from Ponneri are still found.

Similarly, aqueducts were constructed from Kollidam to Karuvattu odai.

“This water management increased cultivable land. Today, the districts like Ariyalur and Cuddalore are utilising the water resource established by Rajendra Cholan,” said Senthil, an Ariyalur-based archaeological enthusiast.

One of the major contributions was the Ponneri, otherwise known as Cholagangam tank, to celebrate the triumph of the Ganges. He poured water from the Ganga after the completion of the tank for purification.

The 700-0acre tank is now in a dilapidated condition and Tamil Nadu Government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 12 crore.

Once the restoration works get completed, the rain-fed lands of Ariyalur and Cuddalore will get water for irrigation from the tank.

Meanwhile, the farmers from the region appealed to the government to consider the birth anniversary of Rejendra Cholan as Water Management Day for his contributions in establishing tanks, lakes and sluices to ensure a sustainable water grid which continues to support agriculture in the Cauvery Delta region.

“The Union Government should institute an award in the name of Rajendra Cholan for the farmers, local body representatives, engineers and even the government and private institutions contributing to water conservation,” Bharatiya Kisan Sangam State Secretary N Veerasekaran said.

The association has also sent a representation to the Prime Minister with the demand and appealed to declare the award every year.