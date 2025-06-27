Water inflow to Mettur dam sees significant rise

CHENNAI: The water inflow to the Mettur dam has seen a sharp rise, reaching 43,892 cubic feet per second (cusecs) as of 8 am on Friday, according to the Water Resources Department (WRD).

This marks a substantial increase from 37,263 cusecs recorded on Thursday evening, said a Thanthi TV report.

Officials said the inflow, which had dropped to as low as 1,000 cusecs in recent days, has surged due to upstream rainfall and improved discharge from Karnataka dams.

WRD has stated that the inflow is expected to increase further in the coming days depending on upstream weather conditions.